Sarah, Duchess of York was beaming with pride on Saturday when her daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie stepped out with the rest of the royal family to take part in the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations. But it wasn’t just her children that she was proud of, but he ex-husband Prince Andrew too, who was taking part for the first time as Colonel in Chief of the Grenadier Guards. Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to Andrew, Sarah shared a photo of him in action, writing besides it: " Very proud of @hrhthedukeofyork Colonel of the Grenadier Guards #troopingthecolour #beatrice@princesseugenie @grenadier.guards."

Sarah Ferguson paid a sweet tribute to her ex-husband

Royal fans were full of admiration for Sarah and Andrew's close relationship, and took to the comments section to have their say. One wrote: "Love how supportive you are of him and the royal family. you seem so down to earth!" Another said: "I love your love and respect for Your Prince!" A third added: "You guys are wonderful!" Eugenie also took to her own Instagram to congratulate her dad, and shared a picture of Andrew posing inside the palace, looking happy and smart in his Grenadier Guards uniform. "A wonderful and proud day celebrating Her Majesty's birthday and @hrhthedukeofyork for his first Trooping the Colour as Colonel in Chief of the Grenadier Guards. #troopingthecolour, " she wrote alongside the image.

Despite their divorce in 1996, Andrew and Sarah have remained on great terms, co-parenting their children and seeing each other regularly. The pair were last seen out together at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May, although they were sitting apart during the ceremony. It won't be long before they make a public appearance together again for the wedding of daughter Eugenie and her fiancé Jack, who are set to marry in the same chapel on 12 October.

The couple remain on great terms after their divorce in 1996

The Princess' engagement was announced in January via the palace. Jack and Eugenie also appeared on The One Show, where they opened up about the proposal in Nicaragua. Eugenie revealed that it was an "incredible moment" when her partner of seven years asked her to be his wife, and that she "cried" when he proposed. Sarah has also been vocal about her excitement about the big day, having posted numerous photos and messages of congratulations to the happy couple on social media following the news.