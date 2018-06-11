Did you spot the Duchess of Cornwall's grandchildren at Trooping the Colour? Camilla's grandchildren Freddy and Lola watched the royal parade from the Mall

The Duchess of Cornwall greeted thousands of well-wishers who had lined the Mall on Saturday to celebrate Trooping the Colour, but there were some very familiar faces in the crowd – her son Tom Parker Bowles and her grandchildren Freddy and Lola. Camilla was riding in the first carriage of the procession, and as she left Buckingham Palace accompanied by the Duchess of Cambridge, the two royals turned to wave to the Parker Bowles family as they spotted them in the masses.

Tom, his wife Sara and their two children Freddy and Lola were watching the parade from the Mall. The young schoolchildren will have seen their grandmother ride past in her horse-drawn carriage, sitting alongside Prince William's wife Kate.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have just returned from their honeymoon, occupied the second carriage while Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the Countess of Wessex and her teenage daughter Lady Louis Windsor rode in the third. The Queen was given her own carriage and was the last to leave Buckingham Palace.

Trooping the Colour is one of the most exciting events in the royal calendar and is always held on the second Saturday of June to officially celebrate the sovereign's birthday. This year, the Queen's husband Prince Philip, who turned 97 on Sunday, did not attend. The Duke, who underwent a hip operation in April, officially retired from royal duties last summer.

The youngest members of the royal family were also involved in the big day, standing on the iconic palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast. Prince George and Princess Charlotte took in the action alongside their cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips and all was going smoothly until poor Charlotte took a tumble. The three-year-old fell and promptly burst into tears, but doting mum Kate was on hand to quickly scoop her up and give her a cuddle.