Lord Guthrie, 79, in hospital after falling from horse at Trooping the Colour The 79-year-old retired in 2001

During Saturday's Trooping the Colour, Field Marshall Lord Guthrie, 79, was rushed to hospital after collapsing and falling from his horse just outside Buckingham Palace. Immediately after the fall, pictures show how officers rushed to his aid, while another led his horse away, and he was later taken to hospital. An army spokesperson said that the former head of the armed forces received "prompt" medical attention and is being looked after in hospital. An Army spokesman said: "Field Marshal The Lord Guthrie, Colonel The Life Guards, fell from his horse during the parade. He received prompt medical attention and is now being cared for in hospital. We wish him a speedy recovery."

The Former SAS commander was heard of the British Army until 1997 and then chief of the defence staff until 2001, when he retired. Following his fall, well-wishers took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson tweeted: "Everyone at the Ministry of Defence @DefenceHQ also sends their best wishes to Field Marshal Lord Guthrie on a speedy recovery."

RAF veteran John Nichol tweeted: "Hearing Field Marshal Lord Guthrie was thrown from his horse earlier. "#troopingofthecolour Really hope all is OK - a nicer General Officer you could not hope to meet. Wishing you well Sir." A royal fan added: "My thoughts are with Field Marshall The Lord Guthrie after he was taken ill and fell from his mount at the Trooping of the Colour. Wishing you a speedy recovery Sir."

Trooping the Colour celebrated the Queen's official 92nd birthday, and saw the royal family out in full force to enjoy the annual celebration, minus Prince Philip, who was absent having retired from official royal duties last summer. The Queen's carriage was at the heart of the procession and all eyes were on the monarch as she rode down the Mall towards Horse Guards Parade, to inspect her troops. But the royal did share the spotlight with other members of her family. She was supported by her sons Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, her daughter Princess Anne and her grandson Prince William, who all rode on horseback behind her carriage. Prince Andrew rode in his new role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, a position previously held by his 96-year-old father, Prince Philip.