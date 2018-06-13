A look back at the three times Prince George has gone to watch Prince William at the polo How time flies!

It's been an impressive few months for Prince George, having played an important role at uncle Prince Harry's wedding and welcoming his new baby brother Prince Louis to the world. But over the weekend, following his joyful appearance at Trooping the Colour, the four-year-old royal stole the show as he watched his dad, Prince William, play at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy on Sunday. It was only the third time he's been seen at the polo, but William and Kate's eldest son is set to become a polo regular, judging by how much he was enjoying himself.

Prince George made his third appearance at the polo on Sunday

The new pictures of George with his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, and sister Princess Charlotte completely had the world enamoured by their care-free attitude and charm. George and Charlotte spent the sunny afternoon running around the field, playing with a slinky and even drawing colourful paintings. At one point in the day, George sat with some other friends and his cousins and played 'cowboys' with toy guns.

The young royal seen at the polo in 2015

In 2015, after Prince William and Kate welcomed their daughter, the third in the line to the throne was again the centre of attention when he attended the polo that year. Under the watchful eye of his mother, the then-toddler turned the sports field into his own personal playground. The royal family was out in full force for the outing to Beaufort Polo Club near Prince Charles' Highgrove home. The proud grandfather was there enjoying time with his adorable grandson and the children of his niece and nephew.

Little George's first polo appearance was in 2014

The year before, little George made a surprise appearance at the polo match which was held in Gloucestershire on Father's Day. George, who was 11-months-old at the time, showed off his crawling skills, making a dash across the grass - much to his mum's amusement – and was also seen inquisitively picking up a polo stick. Meanwhile, Prince William is set to make many more polo appearances later this year, we hope to see more of the royal family enjoying come quality time together.

