Fresh from her honeymoon, Meghan Markle delighted the crowds back in London as she made her first appearance at Trooping the Colour. However, since her sighting at Buckingham Palace's balcony, royal fans have been left wondering why the Duchess of Sussex was positioned behind the Duchess of Cambridge. After reports that there was a "pecking order which had to be respected, it can now be revealed that the choice comes down to the individual themselves.

A royal source told HELLO!: "There is no rigid rule for who stands where, people aren't told where to stand, it just sort of happens. Members of the family just gravitate toward certain positions, with the Queen in the middle and obviously children at the front." Buckingham Palace declined to comment. During the annual celebration, which is held to mark the Queen's official birthday, Meghan arrived at the palace alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

Saturday was Meghan's first time in the Buckingham Palace balcony, and the American former-actress admitted to her husband that she was "nervous". According to the lipreader via The Mirror, Meghan admitted she was "nervous" - which Harry understood. "Yes," he replied, before checking on her again. "Okay?" Earlier on in the day, Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, took part in a procession via a horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace, along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall and back again. Their appearance comes shortly after their return from their honeymoon. It's not known where they travelled, but a romantic break in Africa was reportedly on the cards.

