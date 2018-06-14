The Queen can't stop smiling - all the photos that reveal how much she likes Meghan Markle The Queen shared a laugh with her grandson's new wife, Meghan, during their first joint appearance

The Queen couldn't contain her happiness during her first ever joint engagement with her grandson Prince Harry's new wife, Meghan Markle. The new Duchess of Sussex looked very comfortable to be in Her Majesty's company, and the pair laughed together while visiting Cheshire on an official royal visit. The Queen made sure that Meghan felt welcomed into the royal family by chatting with her during their visit, and giving her tips on royal protocol as the pair prepared to get into the Monarch's waiting Bentley.

Meghan and the Queen seemed very comfortable together during the visit

Meghan asked the Queen whether she'd like to get into the car first, to which the royal replied: "You go first." During their trip, the pair made a round of engagements including arriving by royal train, opening a bridge across the Mersey and enjoying lunch with statesmen in Chester.

The pair were all smiles throughout the day

Speaking about their visit, where a group of schoolchildren performed, Andrew Curphey from the Andrew Curphey Theatre Company said: "The Queen said she thoroughly enjoyed it and it was lovely to see the history of the bridge on the videos. As Meghan walked away from me she turned back and said, 'The children did great by the way'. They both wanted to talk and seemed interested. Meghan seemed really, really calm considering it was her first official engagement with the boss!"

The Queen helped put Meghan at ease

Meghan has previously opened up about how welcoming Harry's grandmother has been to her. Speaking in their first TV interview as an engaged couple, she said: "It's incredible, I think, you know, to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And she's an incredible woman."

Meghan and the Queen looked delighted to be in each other's company

Prince Harry then joked: "And the corgis took to you straight away. I've spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing... Just wagging tails and I was just like, 'Argh.'" Meghan has a good relationship with Harry's family, as his father, Prince Charles, also walked her down the aisle on her wedding day after her father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend due to ill health.

