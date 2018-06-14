Newlywed Meghan Markle gushes about married life with 'best husband' Prince Harry The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at Windsor Castle on 19 May

It's coming up to a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a beautiful spring ceremony in Windsor. And on Thursday, the new Duchess of Sussex had nothing but nice things to say about her marriage and her love, whom she described as the "best husband ever". During her walkabout in Chester with the Queen, royal fan Jo Richards asked the former Suits actress about married life. She said: "Meghan looked simply perfect, she is actually draw droopingly gorgeous… Then I asked her was she enjoying married life and she said 'Harry is the best husband ever', she was so sweet."

Prince Harry and Meghan married in Windsor on 19 May

Fellow royal fan Sharon Briscoe, 61, asked to see Meghan’s wedding ring before remarking on her stunning look at her Windsor wedding. Mrs Briscoe, said: "I was actually stunned by how beautiful she is in the flesh. I asked her how married life was and she said 'wonderful', and then I told her how gorgeous she looked at her wedding and that both her and Harry look made for each other to which she replied 'Thank you, that means so much to us both'."

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about married life

All eyes were on the Duchess as she passed another royal milestone, joining the Queen for an event without her husband for the first time. The newlywed, 36, looked incredible in a Givenchy cream ensemble which featured flared sleeves and a black waistband belt. Meanwhile, the Queen also looked fabulous as ever - the monarch wore a smart lime green coat dress and carried a black handbag. The royals, who took a special overnight train to Cheshire, appeared to be in great spirits as they were greeted by admirers during a day full of royal appointments.

