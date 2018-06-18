Prince Philip goes carriage driving in Windsor days after 97th birthday The Duke of Edinburgh had surgery on his hip in April

Prince Philip has taken up the reins just two months after undergoing hip surgery. The Queen's husband was pictured carriage driving in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, which was coincidentally one week after his 97th birthday. The royal, who has been practising the sport since 1971, showed no signs of discomfort as he sat in the driving seat. Wearing a hat and gloves, Philip appeared to be enjoying his ride outdoors accompanied by two female grooms who sat behind him.

His outing was not the only sign that the Duke of Edinburgh has well and truly recovered. The father-of-four did not attend Trooping the Colour last week – the Queen's official birthday celebration in London – leaving some to raise concern for the monarch's husband.

Prince Philip celebrated his 97th birthday earlier this month

However, Philip attended the Cartier Queen's Cup Final at Windsor Great Park, also on Sunday. The Prince was reunited with his wife, 92, at the polo tournament where the couple watched the match and the Queen later presented awards to the players.

MORE: Meghan Markle cried when she found out her father couldn't attend her wedding

Watch Prince Philip take up the reins:

Loading the player...

Philip took up carriage driving after quitting polo in 1971. In 2004, he revealed his passion in his book, 30 Years On and Off The Box Seat. "I am getting old," he wrote. "My reactions are getting slower and my memory is unreliable. But, I have not lost the sheer pleasure of driving a team through the British countryside." He added: "I have been fortunate to have had a longer innings than most, and I have no intention of giving up while I have a team of willing ponies and dedicated grooms."

MORE: Prince William's sweetest dad moments with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince has not been seen in public much since his hip operation in April, so royal watchers were no doubt thrilled to see him out and about again over the weekend. The Queen's husband was treated at the King Edward VII Hospital in London but returned to Windsor to recover. At the time, the palace revealed that Philip's surgery was a success and that he was "comfortable and in good spirits".