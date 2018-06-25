New details of Prince Louis' christening revealed – and it's a change from Prince George and Princess Charlotte's The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Prince Louis in April

Prince Louis is set to get christened next month at the same chapel as his older brother Prince George, but new details released on Monday have revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have broken tradition with their third child when it comes to timings. Unlike George and Princess Charlotte, who got baptised in the morning, Louis' christening will take place at 16:00 on 9 July. The statement released by Kensington Palace read: "The service will begin at 4pm and will last approximately 40 minutes." Louis will be baptised when he is 11 weeks old, and it will be the first time the public will catch a glimpse of him since his birth in April.

Prince Louis will be christened on 9 July

The afternoon service will take place at Chapel Royal at St James's Palace will see many members of the royal family in attendance, including the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kate's family are also expected to be there, including parents Carole and Michael Middleton, her younger brother James and her younger sister Pippa, who is pregnant with her first baby with husband James Matthews.

Louis' christening will be the first time the Cambridge family will be seen out together as a family-of-five, and the date coincidentally falls a week after George and Charlotte break up from school and nursery for the summer holidays. Following the service, it is likely that William and Kate will enjoy the start of their summer, splitting their time between their London residence and Anmer Hall in Sandringham. They will no doubt also spend some time with the Middletons in Bucklebury.

Bets are currently being placed on who Louis' godparents will be, with William's soon-to-be former private secretary, Miguel Head, predicted favourite as godfather, with Ladbrokes slashing his odds from 2/1 to 5/4 in recent weeks. Harry and William's former nanny, Tiggy Pettifier – formerly Tiggy Legge-Bourke, is also in the running, with odds at 2/1.

Prince Louis was born on 23 April

Prince Louis made a much-anticipated arrival into the world on 23 April, and was introduced to adoring crowds gathered outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London at just a few hours old, in his mother's arms. A lip reader revealed to the Mirror afterwards that William had asked his wife, "Are you ok with him?" to which Kate replied with a smile, "Yes." Four days after his birth, William and Kate announced Louis' name, revealing his official royal moniker to be Prince Louis Arthur Charles.