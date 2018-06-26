Prince William's tour photo shows what really goes on behind the scenes Prince William was met with a warm welcome in Israel

On Monday, Kensington Palace released an image of Prince William arriving in Israel for the second part of his five-day tour of the Middle East, and the snap has revealed what really goes on behind the scenes of a royal visit. Taken from behind the Duke of Cambridge, the picture shows what a typical arrival looks like from the perspective of the royal – and it does seem like quite daunting! The snap revealed a group of photographers grouped at the back of the shot snapping the future King's arrival, who are incidentally stood in front of blinding floodlights to light the photos of William's arrival.

Prince William arriving in Israel

The photo also shows the waiting dignitaries, who are stood at the bottom of the plane’s stairs in a line to greet the Prince. On the other side of the dignitaries, members of the press can be seen capturing the moment. Kensington Palace captioned the tweet: "Prince William arrives in Israel, on the first official visit by a senior member of the Royal Family." Fans of the royal family were quick to reply to the photo, with one writing: "The Queen must be very proud of Prince William. He is doing a fantastic job. Best wishes for a safe trip. I'm sure his family misses him," while another added: "Welcome to Israel! Lovely to have you here for the first time! Enjoy the heat."

William spent the first part of his tour in Jordan, where he recreated a photo his wife, Kate, posed in with her dad – Michael Middleton, and sister, Pippa, as a child. Speaking about the special location, he said: "Need to come back with the family for this shot." He also commented on the snap, which was printed to mark the spot, joking: "Michael's looking very smart in his flip-flops."

