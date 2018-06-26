See inside Princess Eugenie's stunning wedding venue – video Sarah Ferguson's daughter will tie the knot with Jack Brooksbank on 12 October

With just four months to go before Princess Eugenie ties the knot, the royal will be making sure everything is in order for her big day. Given the scale and importance of her wedding, one detail that Eugenie sorted a while ago was her venue. The bride-to-be and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank decided to marry at St George's Chapel, the place of worship at Windsor Castle, where, coincidentally, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also said "I do" earlier this year.

The chapel has a capacity of around 600 guests, and Eugenie and Jack are expected to fill every seat with their loved ones. The photos below show the potential seating plan as well as the altar where the couple will officially marry. Like Harry and Meghan, Eugenie and Jack's closest friends and family members will be seated in the quire, which is nearest the altar.

See inside St George's Chapel, where Harry and Meghan also married:

Building on St George's Chapel started in 1475 and took 53 years to complete. It is considered one of the masterpieces of the late Gothic perpendicular style, with ten British sovereigns buried there. The chapel has also hosted many a royal wedding. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall had a post-wedding ceremony service of prayer and dedication there in 2005, while the Queen's eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, married his bride Autumn Kelly at the chapel in 2008.

After Eugenie and Jack's religious ceremony, well-wishers will be able to catch the first glimpse of the bride and groom as they exit the chapel and pose on the steps. Although not yet announced, the newlyweds are expected to follow in tradition and take part in a carriage procession around Windsor, just like Harry and Meghan and many royal couples did before them.

The chapel holds a very special meaning for 28-year-old Eugenie. Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's daughter was raised in Windsor and went to school in the quaint town, so it's no surprise that she wants to say "I do" close to home. Eugenie also attended St George's School near Windsor Castle before boarding at Marlborough College in Wiltshire.