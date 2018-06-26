Meghan Markle mirrors the Queen as she perfects royal posture at Buckingham Palace The Duchess of Sussex and the monarch have been getting on very well

Meghan Markle has been learning from the best! The Duchess of Sussex mirrored the Queen perfectly as she sat in the front row proudly watching her new husband make a speech on Tuesday night, while attending the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Royal fans, who have enjoyed watching Meghan's speedy progression into the heart of the royal family, were delighted to see that she has clearly been paying close attention to the monarch, and has perfected her formal stance.

Meghan has been learning from Her Majesty

In one of the first photographs to emerge from the evening, Meghan and Prince Harry's grandmother are in perfect sync, sitting formally upright in the front row, both with the hands elegantly clasped in their lap. Meghan was wearing a stunning blush pink Prada outfit with matching Prada clutch bag while Her Majesty opted for a slightly more colourful green and yellow floral dress.

The pair were in perfect sync

It’s been a pleasure to watch the forming of a tight bond between the former Suits actress and her royal grandmother-in-law. The pair were together last week when they both attended Royal Ascot together, and Her Majesty looked delighted to see Meghan and Harry arrive at the horseracing event, being photographed smiling fondly at Meghan as she chatted to her new royal relative.

VIDEO: Harry saves Meghan from falling during a recent wedding

Meghan and the Queen arrive in Cheshire

Meghan and the Queen had become closely acquainted on a one-on-one basis in mid-June after travelling overnight on the royal train to Cheshire together. In Meghan's first ever royal engagement without her new husband, Prince Harry, in attendance, the stunning new royal looked very comfortable in the presence of the Queen.

The delightful pictures, of the Queen sharing a private joke with Meghan, proved how much Prince Harry’s grandmother approves of his choice of wife.

On Tuesday night, Meghan’s role was to help host the glittering awards ceremony. As well as Meghan, Harry and the Queen, 200 guests also were present at Buckingham Palace, including David Beckham, Ore Oduba, Lenny Henry and John Major.