Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally open up about honeymoon destination - see what they said

Prince Harry set rumours straight about his honeymoon with Meghan Markle at post-award drinks following Tuesday's Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony. Joining winners and celebrities in the Picture Gallery, the Duke was questioned about his recent honeymoon - and confirmed that they did not go on honeymoon to Namibia - but the cheeky royal remained tight-lipped about where they did go!

He was asked by Mavis Elias, a young philanthropist from the African nation, if they had visited her country but he told her "No, we didn't go to Namibia. I'm not going to say where." She said after meeting the couple: "They are very engaging and they are looking forward to working with the people across the Commonwealth."

Meghan and Harry arrive at the event earlier this evening

Harry and Meghan also spent time talking to the award winner from Lesotho, just hours after the Duke returned to the UK from the tiny mountain kingdom. Reekelitsoe Molapo, 23, founded the Educate Your Peer Foundation, which encourages African people working or studying abroad to fund a student back home. Describing her moment with the Queen, she said: "It has been an amazing experience. At some point I got really emotional. This is the most amazing, awesome experience I have had in my life.

"To have the Queen honour your work like that at an event to celebrate us is amazing. We (award winners) were just talking about how relatable they are. They are not generations away from us, they know the challenges we are going through. They seem very real.

"I feel like they are the right people to continue this work in the Commonwealth. Most young people can relate to them – they are part of our generation."

Meghan and Harry sat next to the Queen

Meghan chatted to Martina Caruana, who is training to be a human rights lawyer and who founded the Network of Young Women Leaders in her home country of Malta. Martina, 24, said: "I know that she’s a feminist like me and she has been doing a lot of great work with the UN Women. I was very surprised that she remembered me by name and by my country. They have obviously read up on us all.

"As young people we can really relate to both of them, so that’s really important from our point of view. We can have someone to look up to and someone with a lovely history of supporting these great causes."

Meghan Markle seemed delighted to meet the award winners

The Duke and Duchess also spoke to Priscilla Ruzibuka, 27, from Rwanda, who set up a children’s clothing project which employs women from underprivileged communities. She said: "We spoke about the fact that they love Rwanda. Harry mentioned the fact that Rwanda is taking the lead among African countries in politics – we have the highest proportion of women in parliament, 56 per cent. They said they are looking forward to visiting Rwanda one day."

The Duke and Duchess also chatted to Millicent Barty from the Solomon Islands, who is working to improve literacy in a country where only 17 per cent of adults can read and write. She said: "When we come together as young people we can have a big voice and with the support that we have been getting from the royal family it will push us forward."

Siposetu Sethu Mbuli, 23, from South Africa, whose organisation Love.This.Skin tackles stigma around albinism, said: "I feel like we have been building up to this moment. It was such an incredible moment to be connecting with her (The Queen) and it went by so quickly."

"I actually almost cried," said Siva Nagappan, 20, from Malaysia, who has developped a water recycling system for his school and founded the Reuse Initiative. He said: "Coming from a really rough background and then being here at Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen – we have come a long way."