Princess Eugenie has the sweetest phone cover featuring fiancé Jack Brooksbank The couple will tie the knot on 12 October in Windsor

Long-distance romances can be the make or break of even the strongest relationships, but clearly, for Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, being based apart for several years while she was in New York was not a problem. We've discovered the sweet way the young royal made sure her love was always with her, figuratively speaking, while she was across the Pond - she had a reminder of one of their most treasured moments put on to her mobile phone case. The personalised cover features and adorable snap of the couple sharing a sweet kiss whilst hugging each other. Although it is not known where and when the romantic photo was taken, it was clear to see that the lovebirds were enjoying a romantic vacation on an exotic beach.

Princess Eugenie has this sweet picture of fiancé Jack Brooksbank on her phone

The phone case isn't the only sentimental object in the family as Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson has previously been photographed holding a bag with a picture of her two daughters as little girls, looking adorable sat side by side in similar outfits and wearing matching bonnets. In 2015, Sarah was pictured leaving The Today Show in New York carrying a bespoke Anya Hindmarch bag which featured a black and white snapshot of her girls, Beatrice and Eugenie. She was photographed with the same tote back in 2011.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Princess Eugenie's fiancé

Loading the player...

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew and Sarah are preparing for their youngest daughter's upcoming wedding. The happy couple announced their engagement in late January, and are set to tie the knot on 12 October at St George's Chapel in Windsor, just like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The pair first met while skiing at the royal hotspot Verbier in Switzerland back in 2010, and were introduced by mutual friends. Appearing on the One Show shortly after announcing the happy news, Eugenie gushed about the romantic proposal. "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years," she shared. "It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way."

GALLERY: Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank's sweetest moments