Susan Sarandon ignored royal etiquette – but the Queen didn't seem to mind Her Majesty loved meeting the actress

Susan Sarandon daringly shunned royal etiquette when she attended an event with the Queen last weekend. The Stepmom actress couldn't contain her excitement at the prospect of meeting the royal, that she strode over to where Her Majesty was sitting and offered her a handshake. While there are "no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting the Queen," guests are expected to wait to be introduced to the monarch before speaking to her.

Susan showed no qualms about breaking the 'rule' as she confidently walked over and shook hands with the Queen at the Royal Windsor Cup. And Her Majesty appeared to not mind at all, as she was pictured beaming back at Susan.

The rules the royal family have to follow:

The Queen was joined at the Egham polo match by her husband Prince Philip. The monarch, 92, looked lovely in a peach coat and matching hat, and a pair of white gloves. Philip was also in high spirits, chatting with his wife and taking in the action.

For those wanting to know the correct etiquette when meeting the monarch, the British Monarchy website has outlined the do's and don'ts. While the site states there are "no obligatory codes of behaviour," many people may prefer to "observe the traditional forms". For ladies, that includes a small curtsy when meeting the Queen, while for men it is a 'neck bow', from the head only. Alternatively, some opt to shake her hand.

Susan shook hands with the Queen before waiting for an introduction

On presentation to the Queen, the correct address is 'Your Majesty', followed subsequently by 'Ma'am', which should be pronounced with a short 'a', as in 'jam'. The same rules apply for male members of the royal family, with the title 'Your Royal Highness' used in the first instance, followed by 'Sir'. For other female royals, the first address is 'Your Royal Highness', later followed by 'Ma'am'.