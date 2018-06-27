Meghan Markle has already perfected Princess Diana's ladylike slant We love these photos of Harry as a young boy and a grown-up

Meghan Markle may be learning the royal ropes, but it seems she's already perfected the art of sitting like a Duchess. The newlywed appears to have taken inspiration from Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana, who would sit with her knees and ankles tightly together and her legs slanted to one side. The pose makes the legs appear longer and is a more modest position.

Although not technically a rule, it's generally frowned upon for female royals to sit with their legs crossed at the knee. Legs and knees must be kept together, which means crossing at the ankle is fine. The seated position has also been dubbed the 'Duchess slant' in recent years after the Duchess of Cambridge, who often takes this stance at public engagements.

Meghan showed off her ladylike manners on Tuesday night, when she joined the Queen and Prince Harry at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The royals posed with the award winners for a group photo, with Meghan taking one of the front seats alongside her husband and the 92-year-old monarch.

Meghan has adopted the 'Duchess slant'

Harry gave a speech on the night and as Meghan proudly watched from the audience, it was clear to see that the former actress has been paying close attention to Her Majesty. She adopted the same formal stance as the Queen, sitting upright with her hands elegantly clasped in her lap. A photo showed the former Suits star and her grandmother-in-law in perfect sync.

Princess Diana sometimes opted for a more relaxed position

While the 'Duchess slant' was the go-to seated position for Princess Diana, the mother-of-two appears to have relaxed her stance after her split from Prince Charles in 1996. Photos from a charity trip to Angola in January 1997 show Diana perfectly at ease, sitting with her legs crossed and her back more relaxed.