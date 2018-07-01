Zara Tindall makes first appearance since welcoming baby Lena The royal couple welcomed their second daughter on 18 June

Zara Tindall was spotted for the first time since welcoming baby Lena on Saturday when she attended the Celtic Manor Resort's Celebrity Cup gold tournament with daughter Mia, four, to cheer on husband Mike, who was taking part in the charity game. The mum-of-two enjoyed spending some quality time with her first-born, and was pictured sitting on the grass with Mia on her lap as they watched the tournament. Zara looked stylish in an oversized white shirt and jeans, teamed with a navy cap and tortoise shell sunglasses, while little Mia looked adorable in a black and white striped dress and trainers. The royal family were joined by other well-known faces at the charity event, including Boyzone star Ronan Keating and TV presenters Bradley Walsh and Jenny Falconer.

Zara Tindall and Mia cheered on Mike at the charity tournament

Noticeably absent from the event was the couple's newborn daughter, who they welcomed on 18 June. The Palace confirmed that Mike and Zara's baby was born at the Stroud Maternity Unit of Gloucestershire Royal hospital, weighing a healthy 9lbs3oz. The statement read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby's name will be confirmed in due course." Lena's full name – Lena Elizabeth – was announced nine days after she was born, with a rep for the couple revealing that it was "just a name they liked", although Elizabeth is a clear nod to Zara's grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This was Zara's first public appearance since welcoming baby Lena

Little Lena has already broken records too, as the Queen's seventh great-grandchild is believed to be the heaviest royal baby born in recent years. The record was previously held by Peter and Autumn Phillips' eldest daughter, Savannah, who weighed 8lbs 8oz when she was born in 2010.

Zara enjoyed spending quality time with her first-born

Mike and Zara welcomed Lena to their family two years after Zara tragically suffered a miscarriage in 2016, one month after the couple had announced the happy news. A spokeswoman for the couple released a statement at the time, which read: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy." Mike has since opened up about their loss, praising their daughter Mia for being their "saving grace".