Zara and Mike Tindall's baby has already broken a royal record Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed their second daughter at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital

Zara and Mike Tindall's baby might have been born on Monday, but the tiny royal has already broken a royal record! The newborn baby girl, who is Princess Anne's fourth grandchild and the Queen's seventh great-grandchild, is believed to be the heaviest royal baby born in recent years, with Buckingham Palace confirming that she weighed 9lbs 3oz. The record was previously held by Peter and Autumn Phillips' eldest daughter, Savannah, who weighed 8lbs 8oz when she was born in 2010.

Zara and Mike's daughter weighed 9lb 3oz

Savannah was followed closely by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child and her second cousin, Prince Louis, who weight 8lbs 7oz when the couple welcomed him on 23 April 2018. The newborn baby girl was considerably heavier at birth than her big sister, Mia, who weighed 7lb 12oz when she was born in 2014.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the happy parents had welcomed their daughter in a statement which read: "Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby's name will be confirmed in due course."

Zara and Mike welcomed their baby girl on Monday

A spokesperson for Zara said the pair were "very happy" after welcoming the new addition to the royal family, who is nineteenth-in-line to the throne. The announcement comes two years after Zara tragically suffered a miscarriage in December 2016, one month after the couple announced Zara's pregnancy. A spokeswoman for the couple released a statement at the time, which read: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy." Mike has since opened up about their loss, praising their daughter Mia for being their "saving grace".

