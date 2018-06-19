Zara and Mike Tindall welcome second baby! Find out the gender A statement was released via Buckingham Palace

Congratulations are in order for Zara and Mike Tindall! The couple have welcomed their second child. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the happy news in a statement that read: "Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz."

It continued: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby's name will be confirmed in due course."

Zara, 37, and Mike, 39, are also the proud parents to a daughter Mia, who turned four in January. As expected, the Queen's granddaughter chose to give birth at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, the same place where she welcomed little Mia in 2014 which is close to her home.

The Olympic equestrian became pregnant in 2016, but a month after announcing the news, Zara tragically suffered a miscarriage. A spokeswoman for the couple released a statement in December of that year, saying: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy." At the time, Mike also opened up about their loss, praising their daughter Mia for being their "saving grace".

He told the Sunday Times: "One thing you do learn is how many other people have to go through the same thing." The retied rugby star added: "The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter, who is now three. However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing [rugby] I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You'll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke."

The family received happy news however, announcing in January that Zara was pregnant again. Her new baby is the seventh great-grandchild for the Queen, and follows the birth of Prince Louis – Prince William and Kate third's child and Her Majesty's sixth great-grandchild – who was born in April. Kate gave birth at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, and introduced her baby boy to the waiting press and fans when he was just seven hours old.