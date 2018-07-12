Duchesses Kate and Meghan to unite at Wimbledon ladies' finals – and cheer on friend Serena Williams We can’t wait to see them together in the royal box

The Wimbledon ladies’ finals are set to have a double dose of royal glamour this weekend, as the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex are confirmed to be attending the match together on Saturday afternoon. Kate and Meghan will take to the royal box to watch the game, and it is sure to be a memorable experience for Meghan in particular, as she’ll watch her close friend Serena Williams compete against Angelique Kerber for the chance to win a record-breaking 24th grand slam title.

The Duchess of Cambridge is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and a keen tennis fan, so it’s no surprise she will be taking a break from her maternity leave to make an appearance at the ladies’ finals. She will also be returning to Wimbledon the following day with her husband Prince William to watch the Gentlemen’s Singles Final on Centre Court.

Kate and Meghan will attend the Wimbledon ladies' final together

Before taking their seats for the game, Kate and Meghan will meet a number of former Wimbledon ladies champions, as well as some of the Championships’ ball boys and ball girls to hear more about the experiences of the tournament. It will mark the first joint engagement the Duchesses have carried out together, and royal watchers will be eager to see the sister-in-law’s bond on display.

RELATED: See the royal family at Wimbledon - from Princess Diana to Kate

It has been a busy week for both Kate and Meghan, as they have made a number of appearances together. Monday marked the christening of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace in London, while the following day the Duchesses joined other senior royals at a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force at Westminster Abbey.

Loading the player...

See Kate's Wimbledon style over the years

After watching an RAF fly past on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, Meghan later flew to Dublin with Prince Harry for an official visit, where they attended a garden party and visited key sites like the Book of Kells, Trinity College and the Book of Kells.