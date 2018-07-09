The 'fab four' announce this very exciting change The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially started working together last month

Since June, The Royal Foundation updated its name to include the Duchess of Sussex, and now more exciting changes have been announced for the royal charity's new ventures. On Monday – the day of Prince Louis' christening – it was revealed that a new director has been appointed. Diana Barran will now be leading the foundation, who is also a chair of Comic Relief . Patricia Treble reported the change on her Twitter account. The independent royal reporter wrote: "Baroness Barran is a new director of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She is chair of Charity Projects Ltd. (better known as Comic Relief)."

Diana already has her own profile page on the Royal Foundation's website as a result of her role as a trustee. It states that she has enjoyed a successful career in the city before becoming the founder of one of the first European Hedge Funds, followed by the charity SafeLives, which she was the Chief Executive of until 2017. Diana was appointed to the House of Lords in June 2018, and most impressively, balances all her work with being a mum to four children!

Exciting times ahead for the fab four!

Last month, Meghan's role with the foundation was made official, with the its name being changed to The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Kensington Palace also changed their Twitter picture to include the four, along with a bio which read: "The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace."

Meghan Markle joined The Royal Foundation officially in June

In February ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, the four royal stepped out for the first time together at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in central London. The event was themed 'Making a Difference Together', showcasing the programmes run by The Royal Foundation, which includes causes close to the young royals' hearts: Heads Together and the Invictus Games. Meghan expressed her delight at becoming the fourth patron of the cause, and said that she was "ready to hit the ground running" with her input.