Did Meghan Markle break Wimbledon's Royal Box dress code with chic outfit? The Duchess wore a shirt and trousers by Ralph Lauren

The Duchess of Sussex made her first Wimbledon appearance as a member of the royal family on Saturday looking absolutely stunning in an incredibly chic outfit, but did she break Wimbledon's Royal Box dress code?

For her first appearance in the box, alongside sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry's wife chose to wear a blue striped shirt and cream high-waisted trousers by Ralph Lauren and a bag by Alturzarra. She accessorised the look with Leonard sunglasses by Illesteva and a Maison Michel hat – which are actually banned from the Royal Box.

The last time Meghan cheered on Serena Williams in 2016 she did so from the stands and wearing a straw hat – but Wimbledon's Royal Box protocol is far more strict and asks that ladies do not take hats into the Royal Box to not "obscure the vision of those seated behind them". The dress protocol description on Wimbledon's official website reads: "Protocol - dress is smart, suits/jacket and tie, etc. Ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them."

Meghan, however, was clearly aware of protocol, and even though she took her new hat into the box, chose not to put it on during her stay.

Not all royals follow the rules so well. Princess Michael of Kent, who has attended the tournament several times during the past two weeks, has been more adventurous that Meghan and was pictured wearing a hat inside the box, as was actress Emma Watson, who also wore hers on Saturday, the same day both Duchesses attended.

