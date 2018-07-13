Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a secret lunch in Dublin - and this is what they ate The couple were in Ireland earlier this week

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took part in their first overseas visit earlier this week and although the Prince had reaffirmed that the tour was strictly "business" rather than a "mini-moon", he and his new wife made time for each other on their first day there. The newlyweds found a private moment for themselves in the midst of it all – including a secret, romantic lunch at one of Dublin's most popular restaurants.

The beautiful couple worked up an appetite after spending the morning of their second day in Dublin paying visits to Trinity College and Croke Park. According to The Sun Ireland the Prince had a table booked at one of Dublin's Delahunt, where they couple enjoyed a two-course meal and even indulged in a half-pint of Guinness and some Irish coffee. "The booking was made some time ago, and they had pre-ordered their meals," Grace Davis, the restaurant's manager, shared with the publication.

Prince Harry and Meghan posed for a photo with staff from Delahunt

She continued: "They had the smoked salmon starter. Meghan had the hake for her main course; Harry had the lamb. They had planned to have dessert too, but said they were too full by the end of their meal. So, they just had what we call our 3fe Dublin roasted coffee. They seemed to love it – it was empty plates all around. They even shared a half-pint of Guinness, and Harry had a Coke."

Although the couple were accompanied by Kensington Palace staff and the British Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett, they decided to eat alone and were sat tucked away in a leather-seated booth by the kitchen, likely enjoying the peace and quiet before heading off to the Famine Memorial and The Irish Emigration Museum. It's very fitting that the two enjoy finding alone time together over a delicious meal – after all, Meghan is a keen foodie and Harry even proposed over a roast chicken!

According to Grace, the couple were, unsurprisingly, a pleasure to be around. "They were very warm and friendly and very happy together. This was their only downtime on the tour and they were chatting the whole time over lunch," she shared. "They were also very engaging, and both of them popped into the kitchen to see our chef, Dermot Staunton. Harry told him, 'I hear it's the best food in Ireland,' and Dermot told him it was, but that he is biased."

