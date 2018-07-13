Find out which gift gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this shocked reaction The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married on 19 May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were almost left speechless after they were presented with a beautiful gift from a student during their visit to Ireland this week. Taking part in a walkabout where they met with well-wishers at the prestigious Trinity College in Dublin, the royal couple were given a framed sketch of their official engagement photograph, done by Chloe Mullins. The 19-year-old student took to her Instagram page to share pictures from their meet-and-greet, which showed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle completely surprised.

Student Chloe Mullins presented this sketch to Prince Harry and Meghan in Ireland this week

She wrote on Instagram: "Ya girls artwork going in Kensington Palace. Delighted to have gotten to talk to them and have them keep my drawing. They're genuinely so nice!!!" [sic] Speaking about her interaction with the newlyweds, Chloe said via the Irish Examiner: "Harry said 'You've given me more hair'. He saw it and was like, 'Wow'. Meghan came over and he said 'Look at this, what do you think of it?' She said wow too and thanked me for it." The royal fan then took to social media to add: "Still not over meeting them... couldn't ask for a better compliment than Meghan saying my drawing 'looked like a photo' and was 'so special'. Great day!"

The royal couple were pretty impressed with the gift

The sketch was from the couple's engagement shoot, which was done by royal photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House in Windsor. The photographer was also the man responsible for capturing the intimate photographs of the Duke and Duchess, just moments after their beautiful ceremony on 19 May. Harry and Meghan are currently settling into married life, and the pair have had a busy few days this week as they have made a number of appearances together.

At the start of the week, the couple attended the christening of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal of St James's Palace in London, while the following day they joined other senior royals at a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force at Westminster Abbey. After watching an RAF fly past on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, the royals later flew to Dublin for their official two-day visit, where they attended a garden party and visited key sites like the Book of Kells and Croke Park.

