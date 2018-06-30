Meghan Markle takes Serena Williams to watch Prince Harry and Prince William at the polo The friends cheered on Princes Harry and William

The Duchess of Sussex and her good friend Serena Williams joined the polo set in Ascot on Saturday as they showed up at the Audi Polo Challenge to cheer on Prince Harry and Prince William who were competing in the event. Meghan wore a pretty Soshanna shirt dress for the occasion, looking chic in the white gingham print dress which she accompanied with a white Panama hat and a pair of Sarah Flint Grear sandals.

Serena Williams joined her good friend Meghan at the polo

Meghan was joined by tennis ace Serena and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, both of who were guests at the royal wedding in May of this year. The newlyweds' day at the polo will have had happy memories for the pair - their first appearance as a couple occurred at another Audio Polo Challenge - in May 2017 - when they were spotted having a hug in the carpark after the event.

Prince Harry and Prince William's team won

Harry and William were the stars of the polo field at Coworth Park at the 17th annual polo challenge, where they were joined by some of the world's top polo players and VIPs including Tom Holland, Anna Friel and Dominic Cooper. The high society sporting event was supporting two charities close to the royals' hearts - Child Bereavement UK and Tusk Trust. The Princes' team, Audi e-tron, was the ultimate winner by 5 goals to 2.

Duchess Kate wasn't there to cheer on her prince, but Serena made headlines earlier today talking about her pal Meghan's new sister-in-law. The Wimbledon champ opened up about the women that inspire her most during an interview with InStyle magazine, telling the publication that the Duchess of Cambridge is one of her ultimate 'badass' women!

Meghan looked stylish in the sunny British weather

Today's polo match was the second polo event Harry has attended this week. The sports-loving Prince took part in the British Polo Day on Wednesday in celebration of its tenth-year anniversary, but this time his new wife was not cheering from the sidelines. Nevertheless, he was in great company - the Duke, fresh from his appearance at the Palace with his wife Meghan and the Queen, was joined by the world's number one male and female players, Adolfo Cambiaso & Nina Clarkin. Prince Harry helped to raise over £200,000 at the match, which will be donated to the Royal Foundation and Sentebale charities.