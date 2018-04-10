Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright look smitten in fun holiday snaps The couple are on holiday with Rio's three children

Rio Ferdinand and his girlfriend Kate Wright are every inch the smitten lovebirds. The couple, who have been together for over a year, have taken to their Instagram pages to share cute pictures of themselves goofing around during their sun-drenched vacation in Dubai. One picture, posted on Rio's Instagram account, sees the couple being buried under sand thanks to his "little rats". In the caption, the father-of-three teased: "Buried alive with this little beauty by the kids, the little rats!"

Rio Ferdinand and his girlfriend Kate Wright appear more loved up than ever

On former TOWIE star Kate's page, a series of snaps sees the pair soaking up the sun whilst cuddled up together. Fans immediately share lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Love seeing you both together." Another said: "So pleased to see Rio looking so happy and in love after his heartache. You must be a truly amazing woman." A third post read: "Absolutely love Katie Wright! The fact she pulled herself [out of] the limelight to settle down and raise a family is amazing."

See Kate Wright's surprise Valentine's Day gifts for Rio Ferdinand's children

Rio's romance with 26-year-old Kate has been going from strength to strength since they first began dating in 2016. The ex-reality TV star has no doubt bonded with his three children - sons Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and six-year-old daughter Tia. Rio, 39, sadly lost his wife Rebecca to cancer in May 2015, but has found strength and support in his new girlfriend. In September, Kate announced that she was stepping out of the spotlight to focus on her relationship with the footballer and his three kids. "I'm taking a step back from the public eye," she told The Sun. "I want to keep my life private. My priority right now is Rio and the family."

READ: Kate Wright pays tribute to Rio Ferdinand's children in rare photo