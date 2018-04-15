Inside the Beckham family's trip to Disneyland David and Victoria Beckham took their three youngest children to the popular theme park in California

David and Victoria Beckham are certainly making the most of their time in LA! The celebrity couple treated their three youngest children to a spectacular daytrip to Disneyland on Saturday, where they enjoyed going on rides including Space Mountain and It's a Small World, while Victoria enjoyed tucking into "Disney carbs" at breakfast. David, meanwhile, enjoyed wearing the iconic Mickey Mouse ears as he walked around the park, although his wife had her reservations. "Not sure how I feel about the ears @davidbeckham," she wrote, after posting a video on Instagram of the retired footballer modelling them.

David Beckham got into the Disney spirit

The day ended with the family enjoying the spectacular Disney firework display in front of the castle. "Amazing, amazing, amazing day," David said in the caption of his Disney-related Instagram post. Photos shared on social media included one of David, Cruz and Harper braving Space Mountain, and another of David pulling a funny face as he modelled his Mickey Mouse ears. Fans were quick to comment on the pictures, with one writing: "I think this pretty much is my life goal that I have a hot husband like that and bring our kids to Disney," while another added: "I wish I was part of the day".

David, Cruz and Harper braved Space Mountain

The Beckhams have been in the States since the beginning of the Easter holidays, in both Miami and LA. They were joined by oldest son Brooklyn, for part of the stay, who had flown from New York to spend time with his parents and younger siblings amid his rumoured split with on-off girlfriend Chloe Moretz. The budding photographer was pictured on Victoria's Instagram enjoying dinner with his younger brothers, "Love my boys so much," the doting mum captioned the photo.

Victoria Beckham tucked into some Disney carbs at the famous theme park

The family have enjoyed an action-packed few weeks, with Romeo practicing his tennis, Cruz hitting the gym with David and Harper having horse riding lessons with a horse named Prince. The little girl was videoed doing a small jump, which Victoria proudly shared with fans on Instagram. Both Victoria and David have also had their hair styled and washed thanks to Harper, who enjoyed playing hairdressers with her parents while relaxing at their LA home.

The day was completed with a spectacular firework display

On Thursday, meanwhile, Victoria made an exciting revelation during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The former Spice Girl confirmed that she and David have been invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on 19 May. After initially saying that she didn’t know when asked by the host, Victoria added after being prompted: "Yes. England is so excited. It's great, isn’t it? They look so happy."