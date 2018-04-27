Loading the player...

This is how you can visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding venue Take a peek inside the royal wedding reception venue!

Frogmore House, the venue that is set to host Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding reception, will open its doors to the public on selected dates this summer. The beautiful royal retreat will host three charity garden open days on 5, 6 and 7 June 2018 - just two weeks after the royal wedding.

The venue is only open to the public on three days a year as part of the annual charity days, and this year's events are likely to be even more popular than ever, as members of the public try to catch a glimpse of where Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated their big day with an evening reception hosted by Prince Charles.

Frogmore House and Gardens will open on three days this summer

Frogmore House and Gardens also served as the beautiful backdrop for the couple's official engagement photos, which were captured by photographer Alexi Lubomirski after their engagement announcement at the end of November.

Three charities will benefit from the 2018 open days; the National Garden Scheme, the Armed Forces charity SSAFA, and Prisoners' Education Trust. Guests will pay £6.50 for admission to the House and Gardens, which will be open between 10:30am and 4.30pm each day.

The venue will host Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding reception on 19 May

Prince Harry and Meghan's evening wedding reception is not the only royal event to have been hosted at Frogmore House; the 17th century house previously served as a royal residence to George III and his wife Queen Charlotte, and is now frequently used by the British royals for private entertaining. As well as being able to explore the rooms where Harry, Meghan and some 200 guests celebrated on their wedding day, visitors will be able to see historic artworks that were created by Queen Charlotte and her daughters, along with some by the Duchess of Kent and her daughter Queen Victoria.

There are also 35-acres of gardens to discover, which still to this day incorporates additions made during the reigns of Queen Mary and Queen Victoria, who wrote in 1867: "This dear lovely garden…all is peace and quiet and you only hear the hum of the bees, the singing of the birds." There are also a number of trees and shrubs that were planted to mark the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977.