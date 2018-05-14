Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret pre-wedding Cotswolds break revealed The couple will make their union official on Saturday!

All eyes will be on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this week as the couple prepare to tie the knot on Saturday, so it's no wonder they opted for some private downtime the weekend before their wedding. The lovebirds escaped to the Cotswolds to the four-bedroom cottage they are leasing long-term, the Sun reports.

A friend said: "The run-up to the wedding has been quite stressful for them and they just wanted to get away and relax before the big day. They like to escape to the country for the weekend and the cottage is just perfect for them. It's very private, has a vast open-plan kitchen and dining area for Meghan to cook in and lots of large windows for the stunning views."

Harry and Meghan spent the weekend in the Cotswolds

Renovation on the house started last September to make sure it was completely secure for the couple. A source said: "It is very difficult to get to and the only track has had cameras and motion trigger alarms set up."

Harry and Meghan are back in London to put the finishing touches to their wedding planning. The couple will say "I do" on Saturday 19 May in Windsor and are expected to travel to the quaint town on Friday. Details about the wedding are gradually being released; on Monday, fans were given a peek inside the royal kitchen at Windsor Castle where the dishes are being prepared.

Royal chef Mark Flanagan, who is leading the wedding team, revealed that guests attending the first reception hosted by the Queen at St George's Hall will be served canapes and bowl food. "The day of the wedding has fallen very kindly for us," he said. "All the British vegetables are just coming into season... and that's been a point of focus for us. We know the couple wanted us to make sure we used all of the local seasonal produce as much as possible throughout their menu, and this recent good weather is really helping us to achieve that.

"(For) all their decisions, we purely made suggestions and the couple... they've tasted everything, they've been involved in every detail." A second reception – a more exclusive wedding dinner – will be served for 200 guests at Frogmore House. The private event will be hosted by Harry's father, Prince Charles.