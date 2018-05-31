Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan is living in an 'Amish paradise' Dylan Douglas is the oldest child of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were proud parents earlier in the week when their teenage son Dylan attended his prom before graduating from college. And it looks like he has been continuing to have an enjoyable week, having now gone to Pennsylvania. Taking to Instagram, the 17-year-old shared a picture of him with some horses outside in the fields, dressed in a striped top and jeans, and looking cool with sunglasses and a cap. "Livin in an Amish paradise," he captioned the photo.

Dylan and the rest of his family are no strangers to travelling. Along with his parents and younger sister Carys, 14, the family enjoyed a trip to the Dominican Republic back in March. Catherine shared a video from their holiday showing herself and Dylan ballroom dancing on the beach. As ever, Catherine looked stylish in a white crochet kaftan styled over a black mini dress, while Dylan looked cool in a pair of Union Jack swimming trunks and a backwards cap. Taking to social media to caption the post, Catherine wrote: "Shall we dance? Seize the moment. #Funwithson." During the trip, more photos surfaced, including a sweet picture of Catherine and Michael kissing passionately in the ocean, and another of Dylan and Carys hugging as they took a swim.

The Douglases also went on a trip of a lifetime around India in December, visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra. They started their trip in New Delhi, where Catherine looked as glamorous as ever in a cream shawl and matching hat as she explored the Indian capital. And she told her one million Instagram followers that she had always dreamed of visiting India. "New Delhi, India, today. When you dream of visiting a country all your life, and it lives up to everything you hoped it would be," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

On Monday, Dylan celebrated a huge milestone in his life when he attended prom. His proud mum uploaded a gorgeous picture of the teenager, as well as a great shot of herself, Michael and Dylan beaming at the camera – with Dylan looking smart in a tux and bow tie. Captioning the picture, Catherine wrote: "Prom Proud! Graduation around the corner! So proud of you Dylan, college bound! Love you so," she wrote.

