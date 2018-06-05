Kirstie Allsopp's plane seat confession results in THIS hilarious consequence The Location, Location, Location star had a new seating plan of her own at work…

Kirstie Allsopp sparked debate among parents over the weekend after revealing that she sometimes sits separately from her children on the plane. While she and her long-term partner Ben Anderson enjoy going business class, the TV star's two young sons Bay, 12, and Oscar, ten go in economy to save money. And after her confession hit the headlines, Kirstie found herself getting a new seating plan of her own while on set of Location, Location, Location on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Kirstie shared a hilarious photo of a coffee table with two drinks on it for her and co-presenter Phil Spencer which had been separated with signs reading 'business' and 'economy'. "Crew all rolling about very pleased with themselves about this one," she captioned the photo, accompanied by an eye roll emoji. Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Bet you are taking a fair amount of leg pulling today," while another said: "Bet Pip was in economy?" A third added: "I think that's very brave of them."

Kirstie Allsopp had a new seating plan of her own at work

Kirstie had opened up about her parenting decision while talking to The Sun, telling them: "Club Class should be a huge treat you've worked hard for. If kids get used to it, what do they have to work towards? It seems like an absurd waste of money and very spoiling." The TV presenter added: "If I'm going to spend money, it's on the holiday itself rather than the flights." The doting mum did add that when her children were younger, they would sit together, and that it is only now that they are old enough to sit alone that they do.

The TV presenter is a doting mum to sons Bay and Oscar

After receiving some backlash on social media, Kirstie told one Twitter user -who had suggested she was denying her children a luxury flight to teach them the value of money - : "It's not done to 'teach them' it's done because we take a shed load of holidays and if they flew with me in premium economy of club we'd be taking fewer holidays, less is more," she wrote. The star also told another fellow parent that she was often complimented by plane staff by her children's behaviour on the flights.

