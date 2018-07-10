Loading the player...

Liam Payne heads to Lake Como with Kitty Spencer after Cheryl split The One Direction star has been on a photoshoot in the stunning Italian destination

Liam Payne appears to be focusing on his work following his split from Cheryl. The former One Direction star has been spending some time in Lake Como, Italy, where he performed at the Dolce & Gabbana Final Party in Villa Pliniana di Torno, a luxury villa sat on the waterfront of the picturesque lake.

Lake Como was the backdrop for the fashion brand's Alta Moda and Alta Sartoria fashion shows, where models including Lady Kitty Spencer, Naomi Campbell and Ashley Graham were all in attendance. And it appears that Liam was captivated by the venue for his performance, as he shared three photos from his time there with his 16.4 million Instagram followers.

Liam Payne has been in Lake Como with Dolce & Gabbana

One snap showed him getting ready for his performance at the villa, while another featured a number of boats on the lake, which he simply captioned @dolcegabbana. The third showed Liam looking out at the scenery, looking dapper in a polo shirt, trousers and loafers.

STORY: Cheryl and Liam confirm split

It's no wonder Liam enjoyed his stay; the 16th century Italian Palazzo he performed at is set on 18 waterfront acres and has 18 bedrooms, a private boat dock and helicopter landing pad, a spa and vast gardens.

The singer shared photos from the picturesque Italian location on Instagram

Lake Como has long been a celebrity hotspot; George and Amal Clooney own a summer home there, while Sir Richard Branson is also said to own a property nearby. The picturesque setting is popular due to its peaceful and unspoilt villages, beautiful villas and friendly, welcoming locals.

STORY: Lake Como - the celebrities' Italian paradise

Liam's trip to Italy comes just a week after confirming his split from girlfriend Cheryl after a two-year relationship. The couple shared identical statements on social media, saying they will continue to raise their son Bear, one, together. "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make," they wrote. "We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."