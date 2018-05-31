Loading the player...

Justin Theroux holidays with Emma Stone, Sienna Miller and Laura Harrier in France Talk about an A-list getaway!

Cannes Film Festival may have been and gone, but the A-list are still enjoying some time in the south of France! A star-studded group including Justin Theroux, Emma Stone, Sienna Miller and Laura Harrier are all on holiday together along with DJ Mark Ronson and writer Derek Blasberg, who shared a photo of them relaxing in the pool together on Wednesday. "The first (and last) meeting of the Louis Vuitton synchronized swim team," Derek captioned the photo of the group.

The celebs all travelled to France for the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show in Saint-Paul-De-Vence on Monday evening, but appear to have extended their trip to enjoy some time on the French Riviera. They stayed at the exclusive Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc hotel, and enjoyed spending time on the beach and in the pool. Derek also revealed they had dined in style, sharing a photo of his incredible al fresco breakfast with beautiful sea views on Thursday morning.

Justin Theroux, Sienna Miller, Emma Stone, Laura Harrier and Derek Blasberg in the South of France

Justin, who separated from wife Jennifer Aniston in February, has become good friends with Oscar-winning actress Emma since they filmed the upcoming Netflix series Maniac together. Meanwhile, Emma and Sienna have also been friends for some time, but it is likely to be their links to the fashion brand Louis Vuitton that brought them all together on the trip.

Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, where the group stayed, is one of the most famous hotels on the French Riviera, and is well-accustomed to hosting Hollywood stars. The hotel is the venue for the annual amfAR Gala, and is where everyone from Will Smith to Katy Perry chooses to stay when they're in town.

The group stayed at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

Amenities the group would have been able to enjoy include a spa and wellness centre, two restaurants, five bars, tennis courts, the heated infinity pool and direct access to the beach. Prices start from €1,000 per night for a traditional room, rising to €4,900 per night for one of the one-bedroom suites.

