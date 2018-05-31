Loading the player...

Lorraine Kelly holidays in Singapore to visit daughter Rosie The TV presenter has been sharing photos from her trip on Instagram

Lorraine Kelly has good reason for missing her ITV show this week - she's in Singapore! The ITV Lorraine presenter has jetted to Asia with her husband Steve to visit their daughter Rosie, who lives and works there.

Sharing a photo from her holiday on Wednesday, Lorraine simply told fans she was feeling "happy". She had plenty of reasons to be in a good mood; as well as being reunited with her daughter, Lorraine and her family were tucking into a hearty Singaporean meal, with numerous different dishes and a fresh juice on the table. The 58-year-old looked typically stylish in a patterned wrap dress and her hair tied up into a bun as she sat for the meal at a local restaurant.

Lorraine Kelly is visiting her daughter Rosie in Singapore

It appears Singapore has had similar weather to the UK, with a thunder and lightning storm hitting where Lorraine and her husband are staying on Thursday. Lorraine shared a photo of the lightning behind the famous Marina Bay Sands hotel, which was captured by her husband Steve, adding the caption: "Husband caught this amazing image. #lightning #singapore #marinabaysands #impressive."

It's not known whether Lorraine and Steve are staying with Rosie or in a hotel, but no doubt they will want to pay a visit to Marina Bay Sands, which has been voted one of the best hotels in the world. The five-star hotel features the world's largest rooftop infinity pool, which sits 57 levels above Singapore, as well as an observation deck to offer stunning views of the city skyline. There is also a shopping centre with 170 premium brand stores and 80 restaurants and bars, meaning Lorraine and her family wouldn't be short of entertainment.

Lorraine shared a photo of the lightning storm in Singapore

They could also pay a visit to attractions such as Universal Studios Singapore and Gardens by the Bay, a nature park that spans 101 hectares of land with three waterfront gardens. Night Safari is also considered one of Singapore's must-visit attractions, with electric trams that glide past over 130 species including tigers and elephants, while walking tours offer the chance to spot animals up close.

