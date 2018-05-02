Loading the player...

Inside Kylie Jenner's £4,000 per night Turks and Caicos holiday resort The couple are celebrating Travis' birthday with an amazing holiday

Kylie Jenner has arranged the best birthday treat for boyfriend Travis Scott, by taking him on holiday to Turks and Caicos. The couple have jetted away for a sun-soaked break with their daughter Stormi, where they are staying at the five-star Amanyara resort.

The luxury beachside hotel is located on the island of Providenciales, and offers a number of beautiful suites with prices starting from $2,500 (around £1,830) per night for a one bedroom pavilion. However, as they are travelling with their young baby and her nanny, it is likely that Kylie and Travis have opted to stay in one of the more spacious two bedroom pool pavilion suites, which has two bedrooms along with a separate nanny's room that is equipped with two single beds.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are staying at the Amanyara resort in Turks and Caicos

The amazing suite would cost from $5,800 (around £4,249) per night, but would offer Kylie and Travis plenty of privacy during their trip, with its own swimming pool and fitness centre, a living room and dining area, plus a dedicated villa host to ensure they're well looked after. Or for $6,750 per night (around £4,945) per night, they may opt for a three bedroom villa, which would come with a dedicated chef and housekeeper to cook the family fresh meals throughout their stay.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian gives us major holiday envy in Turks and Caicos

Kylie's holiday resort has a number of other impressive facilities including a spa, ocean-view restaurants and access to half a mile stretch of private beach, which the 20-year-old enjoyed on Tuesday by taking a boat trip out into the crystal clear sea. Other amenities include a spa and fitness centre with four tennis courts, a multi-sport field and volleyball court, while water sports and diving will allow visitors to explore the reef.

The couple took a boat trip together on Tuesday

Kylie may have opted to holiday at Amanyara following positive recommendations from her sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, who holidayed at the same resort in April. The siblings were each joined by their own partners and children, and shared a number of envy-inducing photos with their Instagram followers.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner shows off incredible post-baby body in designer swimsuit