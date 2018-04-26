Loading the player...

Princess Beatrice holidays with star-studded group of friends: see photos The Princess visited Jordan with an eclectic mix of friends

Princess Beatrice has jetted away to Jordan with an eclectic and surprising mix of friends, including Ellie Goulding, Karlie Kloss and Misha Nonoo - the fashion designer who is reportedly responsible for introducing her cousin Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in 2016.

The group have been sharing photos from their once-in-a-lifetime trip on social media, and it looks incredible, with the group travelling into the Wadi Rum desert for a dune buggy experience. Misha posted a snap of the entire group together on Instagram Stories, showing Beatrice posing in a black-and-white shirt, skirt and white trainers, alongside a number of couples including Ellie and her boyfriend Caspar Joplin, and Karlie with her long-term partner Joshua Kushner.

Princess Beatrice has been on holiday in Jordan with a big group of friends

"Wadi Rum," Misha captioned the post, tagging the date as Tuesday 24 April. Meanwhile, Caspar shared a photo of himself with Ellie and Misha, writing: "Safety first (Wadi Rum)." American model Karlie also couldn't resist posting a photo from their trip with her 7.2 million Instagram followers. "Goulden Hour," she captioned one photo of herself and Ellie. "My ride or die," she wrote alongside another snap of herself with boyfriend Joshua.

MORE: Princess Beatrice wows in glamorous gown at the Queen's birthday celebrations

The group didn't only visit the desert during their holiday; Misha also shared a photo from Aqaba, Jordan's only coastal city which is located close to both Wadi Rum and the historic city of Petra.

Ellie Goulding and Karlie Kloss were among the group

Princess Beatrice has a wide and varied friendship circle, with Sir Richard Branson's children Sam and Holly, and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas among her other famous friends. Her holiday earlier this week means she will have missed the birth of Prince William and Kate's third child on Monday, but no doubt she will make the effort to visit the new addition to the family upon her return.

RELATED: Get inspiration from celebrity holidays here