Loading the player...

See the sunny resort Scarlett Moffatt has jetted off to amid romance troubles The reality star is back in Orlando just weeks after the Saturday Night Takeaway final

Scarlett Moffatt is taking her mind off her recent break-up with a fun-filled holiday in Florida. The Gogglebox star, who has reportedly split from boyfriend Lee Wilkinson, has returned to Orlando with her best friend just weeks after her visit for the live final of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

The 27-year-old travelled to the States over the weekend, and has been enjoying the Floridian sunshine, relaxing by the swimming pool of her hotel and enjoying cocktails. "Cocktail o'clock #orlando," she captioned one photo of herself posing with her friend. "That Florida sunshine though," she wrote on another post on Instagram Stories as she relaxed by the pool.

Scarlett Moffatt is on holiday in Florida

The pair haven't just been sunbathing; Scarlett has also visited Discovery Cove, a park where they would have had the opportunity to swim with dolphins and tropical fish, and relax in the sun. Scarlett shared a photo of herself with a bird on her shoulder, writing: "When you both show up with a red headband on. Honestly when I @visitflorida I feel like a kid at Xmas, favourite place in the world!! Smiley Scarlett."

STORY: Scarlett Moffatt hints at split from boyfriend Lee Wilkinson

Scarlett's holiday comes just days after she hinted that she had broken up with her boyfriend, amid speculation he was unfaithful. Taking to Facebook on Friday, Scarlett wrote: "It scares me how much you think you can know someone. Trust is everything, if someone doesn't think you're enough for them that's a reflection on them, not you. Unless you're Henry the eighth, one girl should be enough."

The 27-year-old said Florida is her favourite place in the world

She later posted a second message that read: "Just putting it out there, I actually have the best friends and family." Responding to one concerned follower, she added: "Thanks hun, just always seem to choose cheating pathological liars xx."

MORE: Get inspiration from celebrity holidays here

Scarlett and Lee started dating around Christmas and went public with their romance in February. In celebration of Valentine's Day, Scarlett shared a snapshot of the fitness model, writing: "Happy Valentine's Day to this little one."