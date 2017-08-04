Loading the player...

Holly Willoughby celebrates 10th wedding anniversary with fun bikini snap The This Morning presenter has three children with her husband Dan

Happy tenth wedding anniversary to Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin! The popular This Morning host has shared a fun photo on Instagram, celebrating the couple's milestone and writing: "Home from the most incredible week... leaping into the next 10 years... love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade #loveandlaughter."

Holly, 36, recently shared memories from her big day, which took place at Amberley Castle in Arundel, West Sussex on 4 August 2007. During an appearance on her ITV daytime show, Holly revealed the one thing she wish she had known on her day as a bride. "I think I did know this but I still think it doesn't go in," she said. "Everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody. Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it's a cliché but it absolutely is."

Home from the most incredible week... leaping into the next 10 years... love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade #loveandlaughter A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

Holly and Dan were on holiday

Since their wedding, Holly and TV producer Dan have welcomed three children – Harry, eight, Belle, six, and two-year-old Chester. Speaking to The Sun ahead of her wedding anniversary, Holly revealed that she and Dan were hoping to go on their first holiday without the kids. "I think we might just go away and have a second honeymoon," she said. "We haven't had a holiday on our own since we've had the children, so we might just escape for a week."

Holly and Dan married in West Sussex in 2007

She also revealed that she would like to renew her wedding vows with Dan, but not just yet. "My parents did it for their 25th or 30th and that was really nice," said Holly. "So maybe we will do it one day when the kids are a bit older because I loved how me and my sister could appreciate it – but not for ten years. Also, I can't be bothered to organise it!"