Is Danniella Westbrook reusing her old engagement ring? Soap star responds The soap star clarified the rumours on Twitter

Danniella Westbrook has responded to reports that she is recycling her old engagement ring. The soap star, who is set to marry fiancé Alan Thomason, shared a selfie with her husband-to-be over the weekend, revealing: "Feeling super special 2 proposals and two rings."

Rumours soon swirled that Danniella is reusing an old ring she has had for years, given its striking resemblance. But the star was quick to shut down the reports. Replying to one tweet, Danniella wrote, "Are you serious" accompanied by a laughing face emoji. "Alan brought me two rings and a box of haribo 1's 2 eat cos I don't stop eating." The reports had suggested that Danniella was wearing a diamond ring she already owned, including when she was dating exes George Arnold and Tom Richards.

Danniella shut down the rumours on Twitter

The actress, 43, has previously been married twice before. In 1998, she wed van driver Ben Morgan after knowing him for two months. The couple lived in Australia but their marriage ended in divorce nine months later. Before that, Danniella had welcomed her first child, a son Kai, in November 1996 with her ex-boyfriend Robert Fernandez. In 2001, she gave birth to her second child, a daughter Jodie B. Danniella married Jodie's father, Kevin Jenkins, three months later. The family moved to California in 2010 but in late 2011, the soap star returned to the UK with her children. She and Kevin were granted a divorce in 2014.

Danniella is now happily engaged to Alan, 34. Amid her wedding news, she has also had to deny that she is pregnant with Alan's baby. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Danniella replied "Not the last time I looked, no!" when asked if she was expecting. The former EastEnders star has also been hitting back at critics online, tweeting: "I'm gonna say this once only! Others opinions of me/us is none of ur business it's ur opinion. It doesn't pay our bills or affect our life." She continued: "Everyone's got the right to an opinion. but judge & be judged. Worry about your own life. live & let live. Don't let others make you toxic."