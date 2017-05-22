Why was Roger Federer at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding? Pippa Middleton and James Matthews exchanged vows on Saturday

Although the limelight was solely on Pippa Middleton and her royal connections at her wedding to James Matthews on Saturday, an appearance from Roger Federer and his wife Mirka also had everyone talking. It seems the Duchess of Cambridge's little sister struck up an unlikely friendship with the tennis champion after meeting at Wimbledon one year.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka were guests at Pippa Middleton's wedding

In 2013, Pippa even conducted an exclusive interview with the sporting ace shortly after she was appointed Contributing Editor for Vanity Fair. During the chat, the pair discussed what he eats for breakfast and whether the men's and women's champions have to dance together at the Wimbledon-ball after-party. She has been pictured on numerous occasions watching Roger play at Wimbledon from the Royal-box as well as seeing him at the ATP World Tour in London in 2014.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews exchanged vows on Saturday

It has been reported former British tennis favourite Tim Henman and his wife Lucy were also guests at the lavish wedding celebrations in Berkshire over the weekend. Attending the reception, meanwhile, was Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle, who kept a low profile at the happy event, despite the media excitement around her attendance. After the ceremony at St Mark's church, Pippa and James and their 300 guests moved on to Pippa's family home of Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire. The bride and groom's family and friends were treated to a "delicious" meal consisting of trout for starters, lamb for mains and cheesecake for dessert, HELLO! has learnt. The evening event carried on until the early hours in an impressive glass marquee set up in the grounds of the estate.

