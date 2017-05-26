Uma Thurman turns heads in chic ensemble as she takes son Levon as her date to amfAR gala The Pulp Fiction star shares two children with ex-husband Ethan Hawke

She's one of Hollywood's leading ladies, but Uma Thurman made sure she brought her 15-year-old son as her date at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala during Cannes Film Festival, on Thursday evening. The 47-year-old, who shares Levon with ex-husband Ethan Hawke, oozed elegance in a chic two-piece ensemble, which featured a shimmery floor-length skirt with a thigh-high slit and a crisp white shirt.

Uma Thurman and son Levon at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala

Looking fabulous as ever, Uma wore her blonde tresses in a classy updo, while her pretty complexion was highlighted with muted tones of make-up. She styled her getup further with a gold tie-inspired necklace, and she added a diamond encrusted choker with coordinating earrings to round off the proceedings. The actress appeared to be in great spirits as she happily posed for several pictures with her teenage son.

Levon is Uma's son from her marriage to fellow actor Ethan

Levon is Uma's son from her marriage to fellow actor Ethan. The former couple are also parents to 18-year-old daughter Maya. The Hollywood stars married in 1998 but split five years later with their divorce finalised in 2005. The Kill Bill star is also a mother to four-year-old Luna from her relationship with Arpad Busson. In 2015, Uma opened up about her special bond she shares with her children. She told People: "I'm madly in love with all of my children and very proud of them." She added: "I think they conduct themselves with a lot of dignity and respect for others. It's all a parent could dream of."