Holly Willoughby shows off her dance moves in fun video with Bradley Walsh's wife Bradley Walsh couldn't help but laugh at his wife Donna dancing with Holly!

Holly Willoughby hilariously danced with Bradley Walsh's wife, Donna, who used to be a 'Robert Palmer girl'! The pair recreated the musician's Simply Irresistible music video in front of the TV while the Chaser host filmed the moment. Wearing a loose white shirt with black shorts, Holly looked happy and relaxed with her hair in a messy ponytail as she danced along with Donna before Bradley turned the camera onto his own face, laughing. Sharing the video with her 2.2million Instagram followers, Holly wrote: "Me and the original #robertpalmergirl babe #Donna ... who happens to be #bradleywalsh wife!"

READ: Phillip Schofield opens up about Holly Willoughby pregnancy rumours

Me and the original #robertpalmergirl babe #Donna ... who happens to be #bradleywalsh wife!!!!! 😍 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 30, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

The group were clearly having a fun evening, and fans were quick to praise the video. One wrote: "Now get Bradley to do it lol," while another added: "Both beautiful ladies xx enjoy your evening." The This Morning presenter regularly shares snaps on Instagram, and recently revealed that her eight-year-old son Harry "thrashed" her as chess after posting a photo of his checkmate on the chessboard. She also gave her followers an insight into her busy half-term holiday by posting a clip of her children making plenty of noise at the breakfast table while she winced into camera. She captioned the post: "Mmmm nice quiet morning."

Holly regularly shares snaps on Instagram

READ: Holly Willoughby being sick on her cat: the inside story

The mum-of-three recently opened up about balancing motherhood and her work life. Chatting at a Diet Coke event, she said: "I have become quite good at becoming strict with my time and in everything I do in life. I think people think that I work a lot more than I actually do, I work Monday to Thursday and I always have Fridays off… If I work in the afternoons than I make sure I'm home in time for bedtime. I have to do that, otherwise I go a bit grey inside."