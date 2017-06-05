Ariana Grande's mother Joan reassured One Love Manchester crowds not to be afraid

Ariana Grande's mother Joan Grande spent time reassuring the crowd and telling people to be strong during Sunday's One Love Manchester concert. Her 23-year-old daughter organised a last-minute benefit at Old Trafford Cricket Ground to raise funds for the victims of last month's terror attack at Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people and injured several others. Comforting Ariana's loyal legion of followers, Joan was seen taking pictures and hugging teenagers at the gig as well as telling them to "not be afraid," reports the Guardian.

Ariana Grande on stage at the One Love Manchester concert

Shortly after the horrific attack in Manchester last month, Joan reached out to all those who had been affected. In a lengthy statement, posted on Twitter, she wrote: "This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow. I join my daughter in extending my help and services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester! My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds."

She continued: "I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives! Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester. I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world! #MemorialDay." At the time, it had been reported that Joan assisted Ariana's security to lead a group of young fans to the safety in dressing rooms inside the venue after the bomb was detonated.

Ariana Grande's mum Joan told fans at One Love Manchester to not be afraid

On Sunday, Ariana collaborated with several of the musicians she invited to perform in the One Love Manchester show including Miley Cyrus and Black Eyed Peas, with whom she sang Where is the Love?. Since returning to the UK on Friday, the American singer has spent time visiting some of her fans who were injured in the attack, as well as ensuring that her star-studded show is a fitting and poignant tribute to the 22 fans who lost their lives, along with those affected by the terror attack at London Bridge on Saturday night.