Manchester terror attack: funeral of victim Eilidh MacLeod, 14, takes place The 14-year-old had gone to the Ariana Grande concert with her friend, who remains injured in hospital

Mourners gathered on Monday for the funeral of Eilidh MacLeod, a young schoolgirl who died in the Manchester terror attack last month. The 14-year-old's funeral took place on her home island of Barra in Scotland at the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, in Castlebay. Members of the public lined the streets to pay their respects as the coffin carrying Eilidh's body made its way to the church. Eilidh's father Roddy led the procession.

An order of service featured a photo of Eilidh on the front, with the words: "Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Eilidh MacLeod." Flowers were laid outside the church by grieving locals, as well as a wreath from the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police and the Mayor of Greater Manchester. "Eilidh, we may not have known you, but you will forever be in the hearts and thoughts of all at Greater Manchester Police and the people of Manchester," the poignant note read.

Eilidh MacLeod was one of the 22 victims of the Manchester terror attack

Ahead of the funeral, Eilidh's parents Roddy and Marion paid tribute to their "truly beautiful" and "eternally young" teenage daughter. They said: "Most of Eilidh's happiest times were spent in the Western Isles, particularly Barra and Vatersay, with her friends and family so we are pleased to have her back home among those she loved so much. As we take Eilidh on her final journey, our one hope is that her funeral is a real celebration of her life and the wonderful person she was.

"Eilidh's infectious personality touched everyone she met and it has been a privilege and an honour to have her as our daughter. We will always remember her as a truly beautiful girl inside and out, eternally young, loved by all and forever in our hearts."

Her funeral took place on her home island of Barra, Scotland

Eilidh's body was flown home to Barra on Sunday. A chartered plane was seen landing at Traigh Mhor beach, carrying the coffin draped in the Barra flag. Her parents were present, as was a musician playing the bagpipes. Eilidh was one of the 22 victims killed in the terror attack. She attended the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester with her friend Laura MacIntyre, 15, who remains injured in hospital.