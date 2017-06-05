Is Ariana Grande engaged to boyfriend Mac Miller? The couple went public with their romance in August 2016

Ariana Grande has sparked reports that she is engaged to her boyfriend Mac Miller. Ariana and Mac took to the stage together at Sunday night's One Love Manchester concert – much to the delight of their fans. And it didn't take long for viewers to notice that the 23-year-old pop star was wearing an impressive diamond ring on her engagement finger. "Anyone else spotted the engagement ring on Ariana's finger," one follower tweeted, while another added: "Hold on, Ariana has a ring on her ring finger! IS SHE ENGAGED??"

It was a big night for Ariana, who organised the tribute concert in honour of the 22 people following a terrorist attack at her concert on 22 May. She was joined on stage by 25-year-old Mac to perform two tracks together, including The Way, which Ariana told the 50,000-strong crowd was all about "love".

The couple confirmed their romance in August last year, and have been inseparable ever since. Mac has been a huge support to Ariana in the wake of the terror attack, and was pictured meeting the singer from her private plane when she returned home to Boca Raton in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy. The American rapper also cancelled his scheduled performances at two music festivals in Washington D.C and Minnesota so he could be by Ariana's side.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan back in March, Ariana opened up about their romance. "I met him when I was 19. We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other's talent," she said. "We weren't ready at all, though, to be together. It's just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time." Mac also spoke about the couple's relationship, last year. "We hung out for a long time and everything just happened organically," he told People. "We love making music together – we do that always. But she's my best friend in the world."