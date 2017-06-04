How to watch the Ariana Grande benefit concert on Sunday evening – all the details The One Love Manchester concert will raise money for the terror attack victims

On Sunday night, people all over the world will be tuning in to watch Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert in aid of the victims of the city’s shocking terrorist attack two weeks ago. Twenty two people were killed in the explosion at Ariana’s concert in Manchester Arena on 22 May and over 100 were injured. Now the singer is returning to the city to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and raise money to help the survivors. Proceeds from the concert at the Emirates Old Trafford will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Singer Ariana Grande will perform in Manchester on Sunday night

The concert is being broadcast live on BBC One from 6.55pm to 10pm and is also available on the BBC iPlayer. It is also being played on BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, BBC Radio Manchester and BBC Radio Five Live as well as being streamed live on Ariana’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. You can catch the concert on MTV, who will show it digitally on a live stream in 180 countries and territories. Facebook, YouTube and Twitter will show the concert on their live streams.

Presenters Sara Cox and Ore Oduba will host the show with Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and Anita Rani in charge of the backstage coverage. The concert has an all-star line-up with performances by Take That, Robbie Williams, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Usher, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams. Niall Horan and Little Mix are also due to sing. There have been reports that Ariana will perform an emotional duet with the Black Eyed Peas singing their 2003 hit Where Is The Love?

Vigil at St Ann's Square in Manchester to mark one week since the terror attack

Following the terror attack at London Bridge on Saturday, Ariana’s manager Scooter Braun posted a statement to his Twitter page. He said: “Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose. We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly.” He continued: “All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show.”