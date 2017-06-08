James Corden dressed as 'Victoria Beckham' is the funniest photo you will see today – take a look David Beckham posted a hilarious Instagram photo of James Corden dressed up as his ‘wife'

David and Victoria Beckham are one of the world’s most iconic couples, but it looks like the former Spice Girl has some competition from a very unlikely suspect. On Thursday, David posted a hilarious picture taken from his appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, showing the British born comedian emulating Victoria’s glamourous style, dressed in a luxurious oversized fur coat, a polka dot blouse and a glossy brown wig. The very feminine James is seen gazing in the snapshot at David, who looks dapper in a smart tuxedo.

@j_corden @latelateshow A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

David Beckham posed with a very feminine James Corden in the hilarious photograph

The photo, which is simply captioned: "@J_corden @latelateshow," was met with a swarm of comments from fans. One wrote: "Bond James Bond," while another said: "Your partner looks pretty." A third joked: "That dress is too low cut for you," while another simply noted: "Fame changed Victoria!"

The extremely popular US Late Late Show was brought to the UK after much anticipation for three special episodes this month – from June 6-8. Along with David Beckham, A-list guests over the course of the week include Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman and Russell Brand.

In the first show, aired on Tuesday, James paid an emotional tribute to his: "favourite city in the world," following the terror attack on London Bridge on Saturday.

Some late night Bonding with @j_corden on the @latelateshow tonight (Sky 1 🇬🇧 CBS 🇺🇸) A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

A second photo from the episode showed James looking far more masculine

After revealing that he was staying very near to the attack with his team, he defiantly stated: "We going to bring you the silliest, stupidest, most fun-packed shows we've ever made for you to celebrate London and Britain and everything it has to offer, and you know what - the people who carried out the attack would hate that too.

A little tease of Wednesday's #LateLateLondon 😎 A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Tom Cruise appeared on Wednesday's show - aptly alongside a cruise ship

"I am so proud to be broadcasting here from my hometown. I am proud to show off its beauty, its diversity and its British determination to not let anything or anyone stand in its way."

Ending, he said: "Welcome to the Late Late Show, it may be the worst weather in the world, but it’s still my favourite city."