‘Baby’ Eamonn Holmes looks unrecognisable in Instagram photo on general election day The popular This Morning host posted the picture from 1983

Eamonn Holmes marked the UK General Election by posting a throwback photograph of him broadcasting next to a ballot box back in 1983. The popular This Morning co-host captioned the black and white shot: "First General Election Day I haven’t worked for 34 years. This was my first one in 1983. Baby I was." The photo caused an outpour of comments from fans, with one likening him to certain pop singer, writing: "Looks like Gareth Gates." Meanwhile, Linda Robson, who works alongside Eamonn’s wife, Ruth Langsford on Loose Women, joked: "Bit older, bit grey, but still looking good."

Eamonn back in 1983 working on general election day for the first time

Eamonn, who has been married to his wife Ruth since 2010, is prone to posting old photographs over on his social media account. Last month, he uploaded a hilarious collage featuring four photos – two of himself and two of Ruth – taken in the couple’s early days in journalism. He wrote: "The News today is… @RuthieeL and Me hosting @thismorning for the rest of the week. Hope you can tune in."

Ruth then shared his post, writing alongside: "Look what @eamonnholmes just posted! We didn't know each other then but we were both working in News… him in Belfast, me in Plymouth. My perm was very trendy back then… honest! 35 years later and you can catch us on @thismorning today & tomorrow #itv 10.30am X."

Eamonn recently posted a hilarious throwback photo from him and wife Ruth at the start of their journalist careers

The popular TV couple have been co-hosting together for 15 years, and Ruth recently confessed to HELLO! that her husband can be a bit "dangerous" on the This Morning set. "Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next.

"He doesn’t stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right we have been doing it for 15 years now!"