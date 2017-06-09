Voters aged 18-24 praised for amazing turnout – see the best Twitter reactions See how Twitter reacted to the high turnout from young people

According to some estimates, around 72% of the British public aged 18-24 voted in the general election, which is a considerable increase to the 42% turnout back in 2015. The Twittersphere was quick to discuss the high turnout, with many celebrities praising young people for taking charge of their futures.

READ: How to actually concentrate at work while everyone talks about the election result

Paloma Faith wrote: "So happy that young people came out and voted yesterday!!!! Change is upon us!! Beautiful day for hope," while former Great British Bake Off contestant Tamal Ray joked: "72% turnout for 18-24 year olds?! Yes young people! No longer will I cower in fear of you at bus-stops!" Jamie East added: "72% of 18-24 yr olds voting is the real story. Big up your bad selves. You've hopefully just changed British politics for a long, long time."

72% turnout for 18-24 year olds?!! Yes young people!! No longer will I cower in fear of you at bus-stops!!! — Tamal Ray (@DrRayBakes) June 9, 2017

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 about the high turnout, Professor Jon Tonge said: "The early data suggests that this is the first election since 1992 where the majority of young people, by which I mean 18-24-year-olds, turned out to vote. [Jeremy Corbyn] made a very attractive and very expensive pledge to scrap university tuition fees. That is one of the most expensive items in the Labour party manifesto but hugely attractive! Young people don't want to be saddled with a load of debt."

Loading the player...

READ: What is a hung parliament and what happens next?

According to Sky News, the age group 18-34 voted 63% Labour, 27% Conservative, and one person tweeted: "Sky News showing clearly that is was young new voters that literally made the difference. Well done," while another added: "Imagine the difference if 16/17 year olds could vote." The general election resulted in a hung parliament, and celebrities were quick to react to the news. David Walliams wrote: "Oh Theresa, what have you done." Gary Lineker tweeted "What appeared to be the most pointless general election in history may well turn out to be the most extraordinary."