Amanda Bynes returns to the spotlight for first time in four years The actress discussed being sober and her hopes for a TV comeback

Amanda Bynes has given her first public interview in four years, speaking to Good Morning America about staying sober and her hopes for a TV comeback. The former child star, who is well remembered for her appearances on All That and The Amanda Show, said she is ready to return to Hollywood and has put her health battles and brushes with the law behind her.

Amanda, who retired from acting in 2012, told talk show host Diana Madison: "I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I'm going to start acting again. I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I'm a fan of and maybe another TV show where I'm the star of it."

Reflecting on her troubled years – which included driving violations and a hospitalisation where she was put under psychiatric hold – Amanda, 31, said she has a much healthier lifestyle now. "I hike, I go spinning, take spinning classes, and I feed the homeless," she said. The actress, who has been sober for almost three years, has also explored a new area of interest – fashion. "I've been going to school lately," she said. "Fashion school. FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising] and I love it. I learned how to sew. I make patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future."

Amanda, who looked happy and healthy as she returned to the spotlight, rose to prominence in the late nineties as a Nickelodeon child star. Her most famous Hollywood roles include What a Girl Wants, She's the Man and Hairspray. But after retiring from acting, Amanda made headlines when she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She also spent five months in a Malibu treatment facility after being involuntarily hospitalised for a mental evaluation. The actress' lawyer says she has since fully complied with all conditions of her probation.